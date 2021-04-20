London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,666 ($100.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £37.45 billion and a PE ratio of 64.56. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6,895 ($90.08) and a 12-month high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,655.42.

In related news, insider Stephen O’Connor acquired 750 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,180 ($93.81) per share, for a total transaction of £53,850 ($70,355.37). Also, insider Cressida Hogg acquired 1,150 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, with a total value of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,510,850.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

