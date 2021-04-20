LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LNSPF opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.