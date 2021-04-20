Loopring [NEO] One Day Volume Tops $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, CoinMex, Gate.io and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00063031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.00 or 0.00282613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $552.43 or 0.00988123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.55 or 0.00661001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,578.42 or 0.99411501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, CoinMex, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

