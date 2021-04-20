Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other news, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $272,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,080 shares in the company, valued at $920,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

