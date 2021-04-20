L’Oréal’s (LRLCY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LRLCY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

L’Oréal stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $81.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,257. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. L’Oréal has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $82.25.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

