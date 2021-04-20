Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.01

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.01 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 24.20 ($0.32). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 23.85 ($0.31), with a volume of 39,080 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £164.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23.

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

