Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Reduced by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,891 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $201.80. The company had a trading volume of 135,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.64 and its 200-day moving average is $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.49 and a 52 week high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

