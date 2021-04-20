Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.28. 101,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,501. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.49 and a 12 month high of $208.98. The stock has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

