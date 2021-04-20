LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.48

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $6.36. LSB Industries shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 329,708 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $185.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.91.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.20 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 372,070 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 901,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 116.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 57,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

