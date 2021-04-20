Lua Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.62 Million (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $9.62 million and $209,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00067841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00092604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.51 or 0.00652994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 207,754,900 coins and its circulating supply is 70,180,585 coins. The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.