Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading Down 7.5%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) shares traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.63. 14,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 497,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth about $2,521,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 43,322 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

