Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.40. 17,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,601,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 57.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $290,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

