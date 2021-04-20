Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Lumos Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 507.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($3.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.52) to ($3.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on LUMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of LUMO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 44,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,589. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $98.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

