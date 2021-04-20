Lunyr Tops 1-Day Volume of $24,152.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $889,857.86 and approximately $24,152.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00068319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00021256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00094232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.58 or 0.00644724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.22 or 0.06520127 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

