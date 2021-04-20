Luther Burbank (LBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. On average, analysts expect Luther Burbank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LBC stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,395.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

