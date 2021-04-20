LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 7,868 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,430,974. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

