LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,074 shares of company stock valued at $241,921,889 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Truist increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $7.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.61. 80,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.64 and its 200 day moving average is $343.39. The firm has a market cap of $372.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

