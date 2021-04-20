LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $41,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 75,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,028,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,447. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $62.39.

