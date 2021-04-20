LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.68. The stock had a trading volume of 48,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,357. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $234.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

