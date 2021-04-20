LVW Advisors LLC Buys 2,214 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $37,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $369,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

SMG traded down $4.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,587. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $114.08 and a one year high of $254.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.53 and a 200-day moving average of $203.26.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

