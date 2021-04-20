LVW Advisors LLC Buys 2,822 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,375,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.95. 6,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,815. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.76 and a 52-week high of $140.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

