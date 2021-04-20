LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 158,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.15. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

