LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,331,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $11.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $497.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $484.23 and its 200 day moving average is $400.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

