LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1,069.8% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in shares of Target by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,697 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.83. 55,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,567. The firm has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.24.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

