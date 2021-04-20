LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 265,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 53,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 74,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,259,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $96.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,617. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

