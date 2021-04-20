LVW Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

WEC stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.66. 20,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,413. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

