LVW Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.69. The company had a trading volume of 44,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,283. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $199.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.