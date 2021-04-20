LVW Advisors LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.79. 372,615 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.