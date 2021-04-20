LVW Advisors LLC Has $9.92 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.00 on Tuesday, hitting $412.84. 364,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,236. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.92 and a 52-week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

