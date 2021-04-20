LVW Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 630,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 71,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 57,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,766,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

