LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE:CRL traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $322.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,938. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $324.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,932,255 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.