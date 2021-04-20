LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.41. 134,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,715,671. The firm has a market cap of $434.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.15 and a twelve month high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

