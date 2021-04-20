LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 8.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $41,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,487. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $165.25 and a 12 month high of $269.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.