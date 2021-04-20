LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $12.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $602.16. The company had a trading volume of 170,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,615. The company has a market capitalization of $374.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $541.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $267.11 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

