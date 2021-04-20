LVW Advisors LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $47,058,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $8,181,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $8,053,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $6,711,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,075. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

