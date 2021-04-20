LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 1,187 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.42. 155,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708,037. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $202.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

