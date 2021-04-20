LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,649 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.10. 19,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,573. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average of $151.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.