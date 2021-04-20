LVW Advisors LLC Sells 21,600 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. 88,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,453. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

