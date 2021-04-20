LVW Advisors LLC Sells 3,453 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 21,996 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,399,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,354. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.07 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.20 and its 200-day moving average is $250.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

