LVW Advisors LLC Sells 36,897 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $10,437,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.18. 7,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.06 and its 200-day moving average is $165.70. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $93.85 and a 1-year high of $189.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

