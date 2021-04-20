LVW Advisors LLC Trims Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,441 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. United Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 749,373 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 94,460 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,573. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.48.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

