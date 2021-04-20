Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Nomura

Analysts at Nomura began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Lyft stock opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 739,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $44,554,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $209,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,681,969 shares of company stock valued at $302,831,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

