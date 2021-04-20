Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up to $121.19

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $121.19, but opened at $124.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $122.70, with a volume of 428 shares changing hands.

MDGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.42. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. On average, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

