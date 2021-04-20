Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,905 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.15% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

MGTA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

MGTA stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.46. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

