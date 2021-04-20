MahaDAO Price Tops $7.24 on Top Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $7.24 or 0.00013004 BTC on exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.10 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00062018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00274633 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $519.13 or 0.00932682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.95 or 0.00648491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,537.73 or 0.99781361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.