MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 576,780 shares.The stock last traded at $25.33 and had previously closed at $25.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth about $63,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.