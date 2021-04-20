Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) shares traded down 13.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.06. 7,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 5,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

