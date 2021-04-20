MalwareChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,201.00 (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. MalwareChain has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $5,201.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MalwareChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MalwareChain

MalwareChain (MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 7,277,006 coins and its circulating supply is 7,277,005 coins. The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com . MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

