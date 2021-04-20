Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 280,431 shares.The stock last traded at $17.20 and had previously closed at $17.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Manchester United alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.