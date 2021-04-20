Manhattan Associates (MANH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.70. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $51.75 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 93.91 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

